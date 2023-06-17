Bangladesh crush Afghanistan in emphatic style

Bangladesh clinched an emphatic 546-run victory against Afghanistan in their one-off Test on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.
Chasing a humongous 662, the visitors were capitulated for 115 runs to meekly concede the game in the first session of the fourth day.
The finish, however, was anticlimactic as Afghanistan’s last batter Zahir Khan was retired out and, in a sense, showed the true reflection of the game where visitors could hardly put up a fight.
Taskin Ahmed, who bowled the 33rd and final over of the innings, landed the final blows but missed a five-for for one wicket.
During the incidental over, Taskin got a wicket in the first ball. He then had Zahir caught behind in the second ball but the decision got overturned as replay showed the ball did not take an edge.
Taskin was denied again in the fourth ball when he bowled the batter with a full toss. However, his celebration got cut short once again as the third umpire ruled the ball a no-all as it was above waist high.
Taskin, who bowled his heart out amid scorching sun to return with 4-37, bowled a lethal short-ball seemingly out of frustration which struck Zahir on the elbow and forced him to leave the field hurt, bringing an abrupt end to the innings
Earlier in the day, the Afghans resumed on 45-2 and started losing wickets from the get go.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain got rid of Nasir Jamal for six when the score was 48. Asfar Zazai was the next to go with six when he was picked by Shoriful Islam.
Afghanistan sent Bahir Shah as concussion sub of skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who was injured by a Taskin bouncer the previous day, and he also could score only seven before being dismissed by Shoriful.
Taskin forced highest scorer Rahmat Shah, who made 30, to nick one through to captain and wicketkeeper Liton Das when the score was 91 and the remainder of the batters were wrapped up before the lunch break.
Apart from Taskin’s four-for Shoriful got three while Mehidy Hasan and Ebabot got one wicket apiece.
Bangladesh scored 382 runs in the first innings before Afghanistan were bundled out for 146 runs in their first innings. Bangladesh declared their second innings on 425-4.
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored centuries in both the innings to achieve the feat as the second Bangladeshi after Mominul Hoque, who himself scored a ton in second innings, to orchestrate a dominating win.