Bangladesh crush Afghanistan in emphatic style

Bangladesh clinched an emphatic 546-run victory against Afghanistan in their one-off Test on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing a humongous 662, the visitors were capitulated for 115 runs to meekly concede the game in the first session of the fourth day.

The finish, however, was anticlimactic as Afghanistan’s last batter Zahir Khan was retired out and, in a sense, showed the true reflection of the game where visitors could hardly put up a fight.