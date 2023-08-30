British high commissioner hosts Bangladesh street child cricket team

On Wednesday 30 August, British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke hosted a send-off event for the cricket team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the Street Child Cricket World Cup in Chennai.

The team is comprised of children who were all rescued from a life on the streets, and now live at the LEEDO Peace Home in Dhaka, said a press release.

LEEDO (Local Education and Economic Development Organisation) is a not-for-profit, voluntary-based development organisation founded in 2000. Through the provision of education, shelters, and lifestyle support, LEEDO aims to protect vulnerable street children and help them return to the mainstream community.