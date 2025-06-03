South Africa's Klaasen retires from international cricket

Klaasen scored 2141 runs at an average of 43.69 in 60 one-day internationals, maintaining a strike rate of 117.05. His highest score of 174 was made off 83 balls against Australia at Centurion in 2023.

He scored 1000 runs at a strike rate of 141.84 in 58 Twenty20 internationals.

He also played in four Test matches before he retired from red-ball cricket in 2024.

His ability to score quickly made him a sought-after player in franchise competitions around the world.