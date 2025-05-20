2nd T20I
UAE pull off historic chase to stun Bangladesh in Sharjah
The power-hitting capability made the ultimate difference with the UAE batters hitting 13 sixes in contrast to Bangladesh’s nine.
Skipper Muhammad Waseem struck a blistering 42 ball-82 as United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured a stunning two-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Having won the game, which was their first victory against Bangladesh in any format of cricket, the UAE leveled the three-match series 1-1. The third game, slated to be held on Wednesday will decide the fate of the series.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit a brilliant half-century to lead Bangladesh to an imposing 205-5 but Waseem, the skipper of the UAE took the game away with a six-laden knock as the hosts reached 206-8 for winning the game in the penultimate delivery of the game.
But despite Waseem’s whirlwind knock, Bangladesh came back strongly in the game at the fag end to raise the hope of a victory. Haider Ali ruined the visitors’ hopes by holding the nerve to sail the side home with six ball-15 not out.
Chasing the victory target of 206, Waseem and his fellow opener Muhammad Zohaib added 107 runs for the opening stand in just 10.1 overs and made them heavily favourite to win.
Tanvir Islam broke through with the wicket of Zohaib who made second highest 38 for UAE and Rishad Hossain got the better of Rahul Chopra for 2.
When Shoriful Islam removed Waseem after he struck nine fours and five sixes, Bangladesh cracked the game open by taking some wickets in quick succession.
However, the UAE lower order batters kept hitting without any reservation to keep them flowing in the game before Haider Ali gave Bangladesh the killer blow.
Waseem’s knock trumped Tanzid who paved the platform of a big total for Bangladesh.
Tanzid led the charge with 33 ball-59, an inning laced with eight fours and three sixes.
Towhid Hridoy struck a 24 ball-45 and skipper Liton Das added 40 off 32 to give him ably support in guiding Bangladesh to hefty total. Najmul Hossain Shanto, playing his first match in the series made 27 off 19.
Tanzid gave Bangladesh a whirlwind start after UAE captain Muhammad Waseem put them into bat first. He brought his fourth fifty in T20 cricket in the first powerplay, a rare feat achieved by a Bangladeshi batter.
He raised the fifty off 25 balls, smoking Haider Ali over deep square leg with a slog-sweep for six. But after bringing up his fifty in style, he slowed down a bit and scored the last nine runs in seven balls before being dismissed by debutant Saghir Khan.
When he departed as the first batter, Bangladesh already scored 90 runs in nine overs. Shanto and Liton kept up the tempo before the skipper was out for 40 after hitting three fours and one six.
Towhid Hridoy continued bashing the bowlers all corner of the park while Shanto and Jaker Ali played two cameos to ensure Bangladesh would get past the 200-run mark with ease.
Muhammad Jawadullah removed both Shanto and Jaker before Saghir Khan removed Hridoy in the penultimate over with a return catch.
Hridoy’s innings was studded with three fours and two sixes.
Jawadullah, who claimed four wickets in the first match, this time took 3-54 while Saghir Khan returned figures of 2-36.