UAE pull off historic chase to stun Bangladesh in Sharjah

Skipper Muhammad Waseem struck a blistering 42 ball-82 as United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured a stunning two-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Having won the game, which was their first victory against Bangladesh in any format of cricket, the UAE leveled the three-match series 1-1. The third game, slated to be held on Wednesday will decide the fate of the series.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit a brilliant half-century to lead Bangladesh to an imposing 205-5 but Waseem, the skipper of the UAE took the game away with a six-laden knock as the hosts reached 206-8 for winning the game in the penultimate delivery of the game.