Mushfiqur truly deserves 100th Test for his immense dedication: Aminul Islam
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul heaped lavish praise on Mushfiqur Rahim for his pure dedication to the cricket, terming him as the true “Mr. Dependable” of the country’s cricket.
The BCB chief’s glowing tribute came on the eve of the 100th Test of Mushfiqur Rahim as the first Bangladesh cricketer.
The second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland, starting on Wednesday marks the 100th Test appearance of Mushfiqur Rahim.
“Mushfiqur has had three roles-first, he was Bangladesh’s most dependable batsman. His name became “Mr. Dependable”. Second, he kept wicket. And third, he played all formats. If you combine these three, you see why reaching 100 Tests-especially in a country that barely gets enough Test matches-is a massive achievement,” Bulbul told BSS.
“His dedication to cricket, his fitness, and his consistency made this possible. To me, he fully deserves it.”
Bulbul, who hit a century in the country’s inaugural Test against India in 2000, said they planned to honour Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of his remarkable feat.
“Since we’re with the chance to be part of his 100th Test, we’ll try to make it memorable,” he said.
“But we won’t interrupt him during the match so his focus doesn’t break. Cricket Operations has planned a few small things-we’ll share those with him to honor him.”