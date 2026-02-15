No handshake between India, Pakistan captains before T20 World Cup clash

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan opposite number Salman Agha did not shake hands at the coin toss for their T20 World Cup showdown in Colombo on Sunday.

Agha won the toss and elected to bowl in the Group A match, which was only confirmed as going ahead six days ago when the Pakistan government made a U-turn on a threat to boycott the match.

Suryakumar also did not shake hands with Agha in any of their three matches at the Asia Cup in Dubai last year, including the final.

The biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket was in doubt after Bangladesh refused to play their T20 World Cup matches in India and were kicked out, replaced by Scotland.