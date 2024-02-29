BPL: Barishal out to deny Comilla hat-trick title

Fortune Barishal are determined to deny Comilla Victorians a hat-trick Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title when they take on the tournament's most successful team in the grand final tomorrow (Friday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The most important clash of the tournament starts at 7 pm and will be aired live on T Sports and Gazi Television.

This is the fifth time that Comilla will play in the final of the BPL. They have won all four previous finals, a record that would give them a psychological edge ahead of the final against Barishal.

But Barishal senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who guided the side to a six-wicket win over Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier and in doing so propelled them to the final, hoped that they would be able to give Comilla the bitter taste of defeat in the final for the first time.

