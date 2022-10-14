Pakistan win tri-series final to send T20 World Cup warning

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Friday to win the tri-series Twenty20 final in Christchurch with three balls to spare.

It was a good sign for Pakistan going into the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, with an opener against arch-rivals India on 23 October.

After the hosts finished on 163-7 at Hagley Oval, spinner Michael Bracewell checked Pakistan’s early momentum in the tourists’ reply, before Nawaz stepped up with his decisive 38 off 22 balls.