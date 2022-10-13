Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh

Pakistan tuned up for the tri-series final against hosts New Zealand with a nerve-wracking seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday after Mohammad Nawaz secured victory with just a ball to spare.

Litton Das, who brushed off an early leg strain to put in a gutsy performance, and captain Shakib Al Hasan both chalked up half centuries for Bangladesh to set Pakistan 174 to win in Christchurch.

In reply, Pakistan had to work for the win as all-rounder Nawaz put in a match-changing innings of 45 off 20 balls.