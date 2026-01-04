Bangladesh will not travel India for T20 World Cup, BCB decides

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup. The decision was taken at a meeting held this afternoon with 17 members of the Board of Directors in attendance.

In the context of Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCB directors had also held an online meeting on Saturday night.

At that time, the majority of the directors advised not to take any strict measures. However, following intervention by the government, they revised their position and altered the decision.