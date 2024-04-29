Did Mushfique, Mahmudullah, Tamim really decline to play under a female umpire?

Mushfique, however, said even if the clubs had any say, it was not for Shathira Jakir Jessy being a female, rather it might be emanated from their dissatisfaction that an umpire is debuting in such an important league match.

“It was not for gender, rather a question would have arisen even if a debutant male umpire was selected to officiate the match,” Mushfique told Prothom Alo.

Mahmudullah also echoed Mushfique. Talking over the phone from Chattogram last night, a frustrated Mahmudullah said, “I rather congratulated her after the match! I praised her for officiating the match so well. I, Mushfique, Tamim have been playing cricket for so long. Everyone should understand we are not like that. I don't know how such words were spread. This is harmful for us as cricketers and the Bangladesh cricket as a whole.”

Mushfique’s team Prime Bank and Mahmudullah’s team Mohammedan also made the similar claim. Prime Bank through a media release protested the news of some media outlets yesterday and termed the development as disappointing.

“Prime Bank Cricket Club believes in progress and are respectful towards all genders, caste and religion. There are incidents during matches when the players show discontent to some decisions from the umpires and those are part of the game. The media’s claim that the Prime Bank was not willing to play under a specific umpire is totally baseless.