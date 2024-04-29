Did Mushfique, Mahmudullah, Tamim really decline to play under a female umpire?
So who spilled the beans that Prime Bank and Mohammedan cricket teams or the players such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah declined to play a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match officiated under a female umpire?
The allegation seemed baseless while talking with all stakeholders and inquiring in relevant sources yesterday. There has been quite a stir on social media platforms after a news broke that Prime Bank and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and players declined to play under a female umpire for their game at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Thursday.
But the clubs, players, BCB’s Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) sources say no such objections were put forth before or during the match.
Asked about the incident, Mushfiqur Rahim told Prothom Alo, “Neither me nor any player raised any question or objection about it. I was rather happy to see a female umpire has come so far and included in the panel of ICC umpires. I also congratulated her for the feat.”
Mushfique, however, said even if the clubs had any say, it was not for Shathira Jakir Jessy being a female, rather it might be emanated from their dissatisfaction that an umpire is debuting in such an important league match.
“It was not for gender, rather a question would have arisen even if a debutant male umpire was selected to officiate the match,” Mushfique told Prothom Alo.
Mahmudullah also echoed Mushfique. Talking over the phone from Chattogram last night, a frustrated Mahmudullah said, “I rather congratulated her after the match! I praised her for officiating the match so well. I, Mushfique, Tamim have been playing cricket for so long. Everyone should understand we are not like that. I don't know how such words were spread. This is harmful for us as cricketers and the Bangladesh cricket as a whole.”
Mushfique’s team Prime Bank and Mahmudullah’s team Mohammedan also made the similar claim. Prime Bank through a media release protested the news of some media outlets yesterday and termed the development as disappointing.
“Prime Bank Cricket Club believes in progress and are respectful towards all genders, caste and religion. There are incidents during matches when the players show discontent to some decisions from the umpires and those are part of the game. The media’s claim that the Prime Bank was not willing to play under a specific umpire is totally baseless.
Club’s manager Shikder Abul Hashem also claimed that they did not have any objection to play the game officiated by a female umpire and the club did not issue any such complaint to authorities in any form.
Mohammedan Club’s official Tariqul Islam said, “We didn’t say anything against playing under a female umpire. Mohammedan didn’t complain in this regard. It’s totally concocted.”
The two club officials, however, said they expected an experienced umpire as the match was important one. Although Shathira officiated international matches, she had no experience as on-field umpire in any premier league match. That’s why the officials of the two clubs were surprised to see her as umpire. But no clubs had filed any official complaints.
If the matter is so, then what is the source of all the fuss on this issue? A comment from BCB’s umpires committee chief Iftekhar Ahmed added fuel to the fire.
He told the media, “They (two clubs) were dissatisfied as BCB appointed a female umpire.”
He added that the clubs did not complain to him but to CCDM.
But the CCDM does not want to take responsibility of Iftekhar’s comment.
CCDM chief Mohammad Salah Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo yesterday, “No clubs or cricketers filed any complaint to the CCDM. We also did not inform the umpire's committee about any such complaint.”
Other CCDM officials who were present on the field that day also echoed Salah Uddin.
No clubs or cricketers filed any complaint to the CCDM. We also did not inform the umpire's committee about any such complaint.CCDM chief Mohammad Salah Uddin Chowdhury
So how did the umpire’s committee chief get the heads-up that two clubs complained to the CCDM over the female umpire? Asked, Iftekhar Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Those who were on the field had passed the information to me. I also heard it from the CCDM. But I cannot disclose to you the name who informed me about it.”
Iftekhar also said there was no objection from the cricketers’ side.
“Cricketers did not have any problem with it. Mushfique, Mahmudullah and Tamim congratulated Jessy (Shathira Jakir) after the match,” he added.