Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 83 off 44 balls as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 international in Guyana on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

After India lost T20 debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill cheaply in pursuit of 160, Suryakumar took charge in a dazzling innings comprising 10 fours and four sixes.

He eventually fell clipping an Alzarri Joseph full toss to deep backward square leg, but Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 49 and captain Hardik Pandya hit the winning six with 13 balls to spare.