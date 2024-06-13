Bangladesh sent to bat by Netherlands
Netherlands win the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first in the important encounter of Group D at at Arnos Vale ground at Kingstown in St Vincent after a brief delay in toss due to rain.
Bangladesh and the Netherlands both have won one match each from their first two matches, means the winners of today’s game will be within a touching distance of super eights.
Bangladesh made no changes in the squad while Netherlands brought in Aryan Dutt in place of Teja
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets and were defeated by 4 runs to South Africa while the Netherlands were beaten by South Africa by four wickets after beating Nepal by six wickets.
Although deemed as stronger team the Netherlands, Bangladesh have a mixed record against the team in shorter versions of the game (ODIs and T20Is). The head to head record between the two teams is 4-3.
The Netherlands defeated Bangladesh in the last ODI World Cup in India. The tigers beat the Dutch by nine runs in 2022 World Cup.
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
Netherlands
Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Vivian Kingma