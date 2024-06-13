Bangladesh sent to bat by Netherlands

Netherlands win the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first in the important encounter of Group D at at Arnos Vale ground at Kingstown in St Vincent after a brief delay in toss due to rain.

Bangladesh and the Netherlands both have won one match each from their first two matches, means the winners of today’s game will be within a touching distance of super eights.

Bangladesh made no changes in the squad while Netherlands brought in Aryan Dutt in place of Teja