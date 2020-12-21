Jacques Kallis named England batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

England have included former South Africa test all-rounder Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant for their two-test tour of Sri Lanka that starts on 14 January, officials confirmed on Monday.

Kallis, regarded as one of the leading all-rounders to play the game, is a surprise pick for a role that has been filled by Jonathan Trott and Marcus Trescothick in the last 12 months.

The 45-year-old scored 13,206 test runs at an average of 55.37 and had an excellent reputation for his proficiency in sub-continent conditions. He performed slightly above that in Asia with eight centuries at an average of 55.62.