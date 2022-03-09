Jadeja tops Test all-rounder rankings after Mohali heroics

"It's not the first time that the Indian spinner has topped the all-rounder rankings, and his move to the summit comes as little surprise after a stunning individual showing during the first test against Sri Lanka in Mohali," the ICC said.

The 33-year-old Jadeja overtook fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and West Indies' Jason Holder to top the table with 406 rating points. Holder, who is in action against England in Antigua, slipped to second in the rankings, with Ashwin third.

Ashwin also had a memorable match as he overtook Indian great Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets to become the second-highest wicket-taker in India behind Anil Kumble (619 scalps).