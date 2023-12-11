'I don’t focus on records; it'll come sooner or later'

Taijul Islam: It feels good. In fact, when you single-handedly bring a victory to a team then you will be successful. How much I contributed to the team’s victory is very important. This is my thoughts. I do not focus on records. It is not in my thoughts. Records will be there sooner or later. Test cricket is a matter of different feelings. Our next generation has a lot to learn from here. Emerging players have many options, and if they want, they can plan their career in many ways. If someone wants to set a goal and play Test cricket, their achievement will be good.