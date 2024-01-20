Khaled, Tamim lead Barishal rout of Rangpur in BPL

Pace bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed 4-31 as Fortune Barishal got off to a winning start to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating Rangpur Riders by five wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Khaled's superb bowling was the key in restricting Rangpur to 134-9, a total that Barishal overhauled with five balls to spare, making 138-5 with Mahmudullah Riyad ensuring the victory with a towering six.

But Captain Tamim Iqbal, who returned to competitive cricket after recovering from the back injury, gave the early impetus with team high 35 off 24, laced with five fours and one six.

