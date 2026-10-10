Afghanistan reach 131-2 at tea against Bangladesh

Afghanistan reached 131 for two at tea on the second day of the Test against Bangladesh, scoring 97 runs in the second session to reduce their deficit to 215 runs.

Abdul Malik was unbeaten on 60, his maiden half-century in Test cricket, while Rahmat Shah was batting on 33. The pair added an unbroken 67 runs for the third wicket after Afghanistan lost two early wickets.

Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh, but the hosts' three spinners — Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Naeem Hasan — were yet to make a breakthrough.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto turned to Hasan again in search of a wicket as Malik and Rahmat continued to build their partnership on a pitch offering little assistance to the spinners.