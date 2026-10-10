Afghanistan reach 131-2 at tea against Bangladesh
Afghanistan reached 131 for two at tea on the second day of the Test against Bangladesh, scoring 97 runs in the second session to reduce their deficit to 215 runs.
Abdul Malik was unbeaten on 60, his maiden half-century in Test cricket, while Rahmat Shah was batting on 33. The pair added an unbroken 67 runs for the third wicket after Afghanistan lost two early wickets.
Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh, but the hosts' three spinners — Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Naeem Hasan — were yet to make a breakthrough.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto turned to Hasan again in search of a wicket as Malik and Rahmat continued to build their partnership on a pitch offering little assistance to the spinners.
Bangladesh had made a promising start to the day with the ball. Hasan dismissed opener Sediqullah Atal for 17, with Tanzid Hasan taking a catch at slip. Atal had earlier survived a strong appeal for a possible edge behind, as the umpire turned down the appeal and Bangladesh opted against a review. Replays later showed a clear spike on UltraEdge, suggesting Bangladesh had missed an opportunity to dismiss him earlier.
Ebadot broke the second partnership when he dismissed Shahidullah for 20. Shahidullah attempted to pull a short delivery but edged the ball towards deep fine leg, where Hasan Mahmud ran forward and dived to complete an excellent catch. Ebadot celebrated the wicket with his trademark salute.
Afghanistan ended the first session at 34 for one after scoring 63 runs and losing three wickets across 21.2 overs in the session, including the end of Bangladesh's innings.
Bangladesh resumed the day at 317 for eight and added 29 runs before being bowled out for 346. Naeem Hasan remained unbeaten on 35, helping the hosts extend their total.
Bangladesh had been well placed at 221 for two at one stage but lost their final eight wickets for 125 runs. Afghanistan's Saleem took four wickets.
Bangladesh's first-innings total was below the ground's average first-innings score of 360, leaving Afghanistan with an opportunity to build a substantial response. At tea, however, they still trailed by 215 runs, with eight wickets remaining.