Honours even in fourth Test as Broad joins 600 club

England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets as Australia ended Wednesday's opening day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 299-8.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh each made 51 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in a match the hosts must win to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play.

Chris Woakes led England's pace attack with 4-52 in 18.5 overs while Broad took 2-68 in 14 en route to a landmark completed when he had Travis Head caught in the deep.

Broad, asked now it felt to join Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (688) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in a select group, replied: "Never did I think I would be up there with the greats of the game."