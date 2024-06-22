How will Bangladesh XI be? Will Litton be retained? 

The scenario is quite different now as the two openers of India – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – are right-handers and skilled against spin. It gives rise to questions about Mahedi Hasan’s effectiveness.

It seems that the team management may reconsider his inclusion, with possible replacement by Jaker Ali or pacer Shoriful Islam.

Shoriful missed all the matches this World Cup due to his injury in the warm-up game against India. He was not considered later as his replacement Tanzim Hasan Sakib has performed well consistently.