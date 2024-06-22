How will Bangladesh XI be? Will Litton be retained?
Bangladesh did not make many changes in playing XI throughout the World Cup. There was a single alteration in the game against South Africa, following the first match against Sri Lanka. Middle-order batter Jaker Ali replaced opener Soumya Sarkar.
The team retained the same XI against the Netherlands and Nepal. Later, right-arm spinner Mahedi Hasan came in for Jaker Ali against Australia to counter their left-arm openers.
The scenario is quite different now as the two openers of India – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – are right-handers and skilled against spin. It gives rise to questions about Mahedi Hasan’s effectiveness.
It seems that the team management may reconsider his inclusion, with possible replacement by Jaker Ali or pacer Shoriful Islam.
Shoriful missed all the matches this World Cup due to his injury in the warm-up game against India. He was not considered later as his replacement Tanzim Hasan Sakib has performed well consistently.
If Shoriful Islam returns, the number of batsman in the XI will go down. Will the team management take the risk?
The top-order is another concern for the team management. Litton Das, despite scoring 36 runs in the opening match, has failed in all the four following games. His recent innings against Australia – 16 off 25 balls – has also sparked significant criticisms. Another opener Tanzid Hasan has also struggled for runs.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, except for 41 runs off 36 balls in the last match against Australia, has consistently been failing to perform as per expectations. But there is no scope to question his place in the XI due to his position as the skipper.
Tanzid Hasan might be retained, while Littion is uncertain. If the team decides to drop Littion, it will be tough to find a suitable replacement, as another opener Soumya Sarkar has already been sidelined due to poor form. So, the options are limited.
Possible playing XI
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar/Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto ©, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan/Jaker Ali/Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan.