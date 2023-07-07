I'm chilled, says Litton

Replying to the question of whether Tamim’s retirement will have a negative impact upon the team, Litton said, "No. He was there in the previous match but won't be in the next match. Somehow if that wasn't the case and instead he had an injury, we would have played an alternative team. So I don't think any change like that would come and things will stay the same."

The official announcement of Litton captaining the side with the absence of Tamim for the remaining two games against Afghanistan came on Friday morning. Litton got the sudden extra responsibility of captaincy, moreover Bangladesh has lost the first match of the series and he also has to play a crucial role as one of the most important batters in the side. But Litton blew away all the extra pressure with a smile, “No brother, I'm chilled (smile)."

Litton led the Bangladesh side in the absence of regular captains several times and also clinched success. He is determined to do well this time as well. "Being captain of Bangladesh is something to be proud of. When I captained before, I tried to do my best and won matches for Bangladesh. There will be no exception this time, I shall try to do even better”.