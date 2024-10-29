2nd Test
South Africa win toss, bat against Bangladesh
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, after a seven-wicket victory over the hosts in the opening match.
Bangladesh made three changes from the defeat in Mirpur, bringing in Zakir Hasan, Nahid Rana and wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for his debut.
Out went Jaker Ali, who debuted in the first match but is sidelined with concussion, Nayeem Hasan and Litton Das.
South Africa made two changes, with all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and fast bowler Dane Paterson replacing Matthew Breetzke and Dane Piedt.
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wkt), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson.
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WID), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)