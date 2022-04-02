Joy, Liton lead Bangladesh fightback

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Liton Das are consolidating the Bangladesh innings as the duo have taken the score up to 183-5 at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Joy and Liton are unbeaten on 80 and 41 respectively and have so far added 82 runs for the sixth wicket. Bangladesh avoided the follow-on but are still trailing South Africa by 184 runs in the first innings.

Lizaad Williams was the lone successful South African bowler in the session, as he took the wicket of night-watchman Taskin Ahmed.