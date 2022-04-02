Joy, Liton lead Bangladesh fightback

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on 98-4 with Joy and Taskin unbeaten on 44 and 0 respectively.
South Africa got their first breakthrough in just the third over of the day, when Williams found the edge of Taskin’s bat and Wiaan Mulder took a tough catch at gully to give the pacer his maiden Test wicket.
Liton then joined joy at the middle. Slowly but surely the duo steadied the Bangladesh innings. Joy continued from where he left off the previous day while Liton took on the South African bowlers every now and then.
Liton got a life when he was on 16 as the host skipper Dean Elgar dropped a catch at slips off the bowling of Williams.
Liton also took a review to overturn a dismissal and survived another referral from the opposition camp.
Joy completed his second Test fifty and is 20 runs away from his maiden Test century.