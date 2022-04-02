Cricket

Joy, Liton lead Bangladesh fightback

Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) plays a shot during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) plays a shot during the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Saturday.AFP

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Liton Das are consolidating the Bangladesh innings as the duo have taken the score up to 183-5 at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Joy and Liton are unbeaten on 80 and 41 respectively and have so far added 82 runs for the sixth wicket. Bangladesh avoided the follow-on but are still trailing South Africa by 184 runs in the first innings.

Lizaad Williams was the lone successful South African bowler in the session, as he took the wicket of night-watchman Taskin Ahmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on 98-4 with Joy and Taskin unbeaten on 44 and 0 respectively.

South Africa got their first breakthrough in just the third over of the day, when Williams found the edge of Taskin’s bat and Wiaan Mulder took a tough catch at gully to give the pacer his maiden Test wicket.

Liton then joined joy at the middle. Slowly but surely the duo steadied the Bangladesh innings. Joy continued from where he left off the previous day while Liton took on the South African bowlers every now and then.

Advertisement

Liton got a life when he was on 16 as the host skipper Dean Elgar dropped a catch at slips off the bowling of Williams.

Liton also took a review to overturn a dismissal and survived another referral from the opposition camp.

Joy completed his second Test fifty and is 20 runs away from his maiden Test century.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement