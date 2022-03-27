Joy, regret, contentment

Spurred on by the win against Pakistan, Bangladesh took on West Indies next. At the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the same venue where Bangladesh won their maiden away Test against New Zealand in January, Bangladesh had West Indies in the ropes but failed to land the decisive blow.

The Bangladeshi spinners restricted West Indies for 140-9 but the batters couldn’t hold their nerves in the paltry chase.

Bangladesh needed eight runs to win in the last over. Nahida Akhter took three runs off the first two deliveries but ended up handing over the strike to the number 11 batter Fariha Trishna. In an attempt to return the strike back to Nahida, Fariha inside edged a ball onto the stumps. And with her dismissal, Bangladesh got bundled out for 136 in 49.3 overs, falling five runs short of their target.

The West Indies players rejoiced after dodging the bullet while the Bangladesh players were left ruing the missed opportunity.