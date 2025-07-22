Pakistan keep Bangladesh down to 133 in second T20I
Pacers Salman Mirza and debutant Ahmed Daniyal grabbed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to 133 all out in the second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Mirza finished with 2-17 and Daniyal took 2-23 after Pakistan won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat on another slow-paced pitch.
Jaker Ali hit a fiery 48-ball 55 for his third T20I fifty, smashing five sixes and a boundary before holing out off the final delivery of the 20th over.
Fast bowler Abbas Afridi also grabbed 2-37.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match -- also at the same venue -- by seven wickets.
Bangladesh had lost four wickets by sixth over for 28 before Jaker and Mahedi Hasan revived the innings with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Mahedi scored a 25-ball 33 with two sixes and as many boundaries.