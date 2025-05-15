Mustafizur’s INR 60m IPL deal not full payout, here's why
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 6 crore to play the remaining matches of IPL 2025.
While the amount has drawn attention as one of the highest-ever figures for a Bangladeshi cricketer in the league, Mustafizur will not receive the full payment.
According to IPL rules, players brought in as mid-season replacements are paid on a pro-rata basis, meaning the payout is adjusted according to the number of matches remaining when they join, not the full season’s contract value.
Delhi have three league games left, with the possibility of more if they qualify for the playoffs.
So, Mustafizur’s earnings will be calculated based on those matches. Even if he doesn’t play every game, being in the squad is enough to qualify for the prorated salary. On top of that, separate match fees are paid if he plays.
The left-arm seamer has been signed as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who left India amid the recent India-Pakistan tensions.
While Fraser-McGurk was bought for INR 9 crore, Mustafizur joins at a lower amount but still one of the highest for a replacement player.
As per IPL guidelines, a replacement player’s fee cannot exceed that of the original player. And, such replacements are valid only for the current season. Delhi Capitals will not be able to retain Mustafizur next year; he will have to enter the auction again.
Mustafizur previously played for Delhi in 2022 and 2023. His return comes as the IPL resumes on May 17 after a temporary suspension.