Bangladesh skipper calls for better wickets ahead of T20 World Cup

"Some people can take it as an excuse, but it is really a fact that we play very few matches on a good wicket."

Bangladeshi pitches are known for low-scoring matches and only one player in their World Cup squad, top-order batsman Towhid Hridoy, has a T20 international strike rate above 130.

"It is difficult to change things in six months. If we continue on a good wicket for one or two years, then these strike rates will improve," said Najmul.

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh have nonetheless started seeing some improvement in the short game with series wins at home against powerhouses Australia, England and New Zealand this decade.

But there have been hiccups along the way such as the 2-1 defeat by the USA in a three-match warm-up series in Houston this week.

"We have won a few series and we have won against big teams," Najmul said before the USA series. "The confidence of the team is in a good position.

"The matches we have played recently, if we can be like that in the World Cup, if we can take the decisions properly, if we can execute our plans, then it is possible to do something good."