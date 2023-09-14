Cricket

Asia Cup: Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan match

AFP
Colombo
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (front) and teammate Shaheen Shail (L) gesture as rain delays the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 14 September 2023.
AFP

Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

The match is effectively a semi-final with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Rohit Sharma's India reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

