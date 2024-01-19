New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips combined to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Friday, placing them on the verge of a series clean sweep.

The Black Caps pair scored unbeaten half-centuries in a 139-run stand as the home side reached 159-3 in the 19th over in response to Pakistan's 158-5.

They were forced to mount a rearguard action after Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over New Zealand's top order, reducing them to 3-20 in the third over.

Mitchell scored 72 off 44 balls and Phillips 70 off 52, accelerating over the closing stages to complete victory with 11 balls to spare, having begun their partnership in a cautious fashion.