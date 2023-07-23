Labuschagne vows Australia ‘won’t give England a sniff’ on final day

Together with Mitchell Marsh (31 not out) he shared a stand of 103 that added to the frustrations of an England side who, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win in Manchester if they are to maintain their bid to regain the Ashes.

Labuschagne eventually fell when caught behind off Joe Root’s occasional off-spin after England captain Ben Stokes had been told by the umpires he could not deploy his quicks due to fading light.

The 29-year-old had been struggling for runs prior to this match but Saturday’s hundred, his 11th in 42 Tests, followed his 51 in Australia’s first innings.

“I feel like my game is in a really good space now,” said Labuschagne.

“Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game.”