New Zealand turn to fresh talent for Bangladesh series

New Zealand will blood fresh talent in their home one-day series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, giving several veteran stars a rest.

The teams will meet in Dunedin for the first of three ODIs, following a drawn Test series in Bangladesh last week.

Senior players including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will be rested. All-rounder Joshua Clarkson, 26, and seamer William O'Rourke, 22, are in the frame to make their international debuts.

India-born leg-spinner Adithya Ashok, 21, has also been called up to the squad after his Twenty20 debut in August.