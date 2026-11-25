South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder ripped through the Bangladesh line-up with a seven-wicket haul to secure a comprehensive victory by an innings and 219 runs before tea on the third day on Wednesday and take the series 2-0.

Mulder, who scored a century on Tuesday before South Africa declared on 494-7, took his first five-wicket test haul and ended with figures of 7-31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184.