BCB again writes to ICC seeking change of World Cup venues
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Thursday sent a second email to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting that Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.
Confirming the matter, a BCB director said, “The letter has been sent. We are now waiting for their response.”
In response to the BCB’s initial request, the ICC said on Wednesday that changing the venue just a month before the tournament would be difficult. The ICC also assured that the security concerns raised by Bangladesh about playing in India would not arise.
However, they said that once the World Cup’s comprehensive security plan is finalised, any additional measures proposed by the BCB would be considered. The BCB expects to receive a response to its second email by Saturday.
After receiving the ICC’s response, BCB president Aminul Islam and several board directors met Law, Youth and Sports Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the adviser said the government remained firm in its decision not to play World Cup matches in India.
The adviser said, “There is no situation in India where it would be safe to play. We will not compromise on Bangladesh’s dignity. Sri Lanka is another host country, and we want to play there. We do not want to play World Cup cricket at the cost of the country’s dignity.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board raised security concerns and demanded that Bangladesh’s matches be moved from India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to drop Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders.
According to the BCB, apart from the players, many journalists, sponsors and fans from Bangladesh will travel to watch the matches during the World Cup, and under the current circumstances, no Bangladeshi would be safe there.