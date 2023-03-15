England coach ‘hurt’ after losing series to Bangladesh

England white ball coach Matthew Mott said Tuesday that his side’s defeat in the third Twenty20 against Bangladesh to lose the series 3-0 was painful and an “eye-opener” ahead of the 50-over World Cup.

“We really wanted to finish well here. It’s been a fantastic tour in terms of what we’ve been up against, a very strong home team. I thought we were on today (Tuesday),” Mott said in Dhaka.

“The lead-in was good, everyone was up and about. But for whatever reason, we just couldn’t get clean hands with the ball, either in the air or on the ground,” he said.