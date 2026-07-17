Bangladesh level Zimbabwe T20 series with 34-run win

Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan struck half centuries, then spinners Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan starred as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs on Friday in a Twenty20 international.

Batting first after losing the toss, the tourists made 186-5 thanks mainly to a 120-run first-wicket partnership between Hasan (58) and Hassan (55).

Zimbabwe were all out for 152 with two balls remaining. The Bangladesh victory levelled the three-match series, which will be decided on Sunday in Bulawayo.