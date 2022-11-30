Cricket

Team India to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday for first tour in seven years

India team led by Rohit Sharma is scheduled to land in Dhaka on 30 November, 2022UNB

The Indian cricket team is set to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday evening to play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

It will be the first bilateral ODI series between these teams in Bangladesh in seven years. India last toured Bangladesh for an ODI series back in 2015 when the hosts beat them 2-1.

Overall, Bangladesh have took on India in 36 ODIs; of which they have won five, lost 30 and one ended in a no result.

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the series and Lokesh Rahul will play the role of his deputy.

The first ODI of the series will take place in Dhaka on 4 December and the second at the same venue on 7 December.

The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram on 10 December.

After the ODI series, both the teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series.

The first Test is scheduled to be played in Chattogram from 14 December and the second and final one will take place in Dhaka from 22 December.

India squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen

