Team India to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday for first tour in seven years

Overall, Bangladesh have took on India in 36 ODIs; of which they have won five, lost 30 and one ended in a no result.
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the series and Lokesh Rahul will play the role of his deputy.
The first ODI of the series will take place in Dhaka on 4 December and the second at the same venue on 7 December.
The third and final ODI will be played in Chattogram on 10 December.
After the ODI series, both the teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series.
The first Test is scheduled to be played in Chattogram from 14 December and the second and final one will take place in Dhaka from 22 December.
India squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen