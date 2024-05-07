Bangladesh sent to bat in 3rd T20 against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe won the toss and send Bangladesh to bat first in the third Twenty20 international match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Bangladesh will eye ensuring series victory as they lead the five-match series 2-0.
Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe made two changes in the squad.
The visitors have brought in Wellington Masakadza and Faraz Karim in place of Richard Ngarava and Ainsley Ndlovu while Bangladesh replaced Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan with Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam.
The hosts won the first two matches quite comprehensively by eight wickets and six wickets with the bowlers playing the vital role in taking 2-0 lead.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Md. Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik (wk) and Md Shaif Uddin.
Zimbabwe XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Brian Bennet, Jonathan Campbell, Clive Mandande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza and Faraz Karim.