Bangladesh sent to bat in 3rd T20 against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe won the toss and send Bangladesh to bat first in the third Twenty20 international match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will eye ensuring series victory as they lead the five-match series 2-0.

Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe made two changes in the squad.

The visitors have brought in Wellington Masakadza and Faraz Karim in place of Richard Ngarava and Ainsley Ndlovu while Bangladesh replaced Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan with Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam.