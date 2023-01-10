Cricket

BPL 2023

Malik half-century propels Rangpur to 158

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Rangpur Riders batsman Rony Talukdar plays a shot against Fortun Barishal in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 10 January, 2023Facebook

Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik shone with bat for Rangpur Riders as the side posted 158-7 in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League clash against Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

After losing the toss, Rangpur lost their opener Mohammad Naim in the very first ball as he was caught by Anamul Haque off Shakib Al Hasan.

They lost Mahedi Hasan and Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza, who scored six and two respectively, but opener Rony Talukdar was keeping the run moving along.

Rony, who has been in good form, perished for 40 when he was cleaned off by Chaturanga de Silva to leave the onus upon Malik.

The experienced campaigner played till the end and remained not out on 54 off 36 balls with the aid of five fours and two sixes.

However, Rangpur would rue to fact of not getting more runs as none of their lower-end batters could score at the desired rate.

Englishman Benny Howell got out for just five off 10, skipper Nurul Hasan was dismissed for a run a ball 12 and Robiul Haque remained not out on 18 consuming 15 balls.

De silva and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got two wickets each for Barishal.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment