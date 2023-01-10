Malik half-century propels Rangpur to 158

Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik shone with bat for Rangpur Riders as the side posted 158-7 in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League clash against Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

After losing the toss, Rangpur lost their opener Mohammad Naim in the very first ball as he was caught by Anamul Haque off Shakib Al Hasan.

They lost Mahedi Hasan and Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza, who scored six and two respectively, but opener Rony Talukdar was keeping the run moving along.