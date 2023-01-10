Malik half-century propels Rangpur to 158

Rony, who has been in good form, perished for 40 when he was cleaned off by Chaturanga de Silva to leave the onus upon Malik.
The experienced campaigner played till the end and remained not out on 54 off 36 balls with the aid of five fours and two sixes.
However, Rangpur would rue to fact of not getting more runs as none of their lower-end batters could score at the desired rate.
Englishman Benny Howell got out for just five off 10, skipper Nurul Hasan was dismissed for a run a ball 12 and Robiul Haque remained not out on 18 consuming 15 balls.
De silva and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got two wickets each for Barishal.