Bangladesh to tour India for Test, T20 series in September
After nearly five years, the Bangladesh national cricket team is set to tour India again to play test and T20 series in September this year. They played the last bilateral series on Indian soil in 2019.
The board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the bilateral series, where Bangladesh and India would compete in two Tests and three T20 Internationals (T20Is).
Test series
The two-match test series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship, will kick off on 19 September at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test is scheduled to begin on 27 September at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
T20 Series
Following the Test matches, the two teams will face off in a three-match T20 series. The T20 games are slated for 6, 9, and 12 October, to be held in Dharamshala, Delhi, and Hyderabad respectively.
Later, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series. The first Test against New Zealand will be held in Bangalore on 16 October, followed by the second Test in Pune on 24 October, and the final Test in Mumbai on 1 November.