Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over

Afghan international cricketer Sediqullah Atal smashed an astonishing 42 runs off one over Saturday in a Kabul Premier League Twenty20 match.

Cricinfo, considered a definitive record keeper, has an entry for most runs scored off a T20 over only for the Indian Premier League – 37 by West Indian Chris Gayle in 2011 – but Atal beat that by five.

The onslaught over came as the Shaheen Hunters were playing Abasin Defenders at Kabul’s Ayobi Cricket Stadium in the country’s domestic Twenty20 competition.