‘Underdog’ Bangladesh face Afghanistan in 1st T20 today

After the lone Test and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Bangladesh and Afghanistan will fight it out in cricket’s shortest format in the first of the two Twenty20s at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match will begin at 6:00pm and will be televised live by T Sports and Gazi TV.

Bangladesh pummeled Afghanistan in the one-off Test in June by 546 runs, the biggest win in Tests in terms of runs in the past 89 years.

Afghanistan recuperated from the devastating defeat and struck back in the ODI format, pulling off their first ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.