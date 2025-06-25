Bangladesh reduced to 144-5 at tea

Bangladesh struggled to keep Sri Lankan bowling at bay as they reached 144-5 at tea on Day 1 of the second and final cricket Test at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 34 at the second interval of the day with Mehidy Hasan Miraz yet to score.

Bangladesh received a setback early in the day when opener Anamul Haque Bijoy was dismissed for 10-ball-duck. His three innings in Sri Lanka now read 0, 4 and 0.

He once again found him struggling in the crease as the Sri Lankan bowlers moved and swung the ball in the air admirably.

His 10-ball struggle finally ended when he dragged one on to his stump after pacer Asitha Fernando bowled a back of length delivery that nipped back in.

Shadman also looked in clear discomfort initially but Mominul Haque's solid approach took the pressure off from him gradually.