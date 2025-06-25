Colombo Test
Bangladesh reduced to 144-5 at tea
Bangladesh struggled to keep Sri Lankan bowling at bay as they reached 144-5 at tea on Day 1 of the second and final cricket Test at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo today.
Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 34 at the second interval of the day with Mehidy Hasan Miraz yet to score.
Bangladesh received a setback early in the day when opener Anamul Haque Bijoy was dismissed for 10-ball-duck. His three innings in Sri Lanka now read 0, 4 and 0.
He once again found him struggling in the crease as the Sri Lankan bowlers moved and swung the ball in the air admirably.
His 10-ball struggle finally ended when he dragged one on to his stump after pacer Asitha Fernando bowled a back of length delivery that nipped back in.
Shadman also looked in clear discomfort initially but Mominul Haque's solid approach took the pressure off from him gradually.
Mominul played with utmost confidence until he pushed a width delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva straight to cover. He hit three fours for his 39 ball-21.
However, rain arrived shortly after lunch session to delay the game for almost two hours.
After the rain break, Bangladesh were blown twice as the lost set batter Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in consecutive overs.
Shadman approached to his second 50 in as many Tests but fell short of four runs when Tharindu Rathnayake had him caught by Dhananjaya de Silva with a sharp turn for 46.
Pacer Vishwa Fernando then was rewarded for his excellent consistency with the wicket of Shanto who edged a moving delivery behind for 8.
Liton and Mushfiqur Rahim then appeared to be in control but debutant Sonal Dinush dismissed Liton for his maiden wicket to end the 67-run partnership on the stroke of tea.
Liton scored 56 ball-34 with two fours and one six.