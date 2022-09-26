Bangladesh hope for improved showing in final UAE T20I

After a narrow escape in the first match, the Bangladesh team wants to return to their best form and seal the series when they take on hosts United Arab Emirate (UAE) for the second and final Twenty20 international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The match which starts at 8:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time and will be live televised live by Gazi TV.

The Tigers need to put forth a better performance after they scraped through to win the first game against the UAE.