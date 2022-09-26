Cricket

Bangladesh hope for improved showing in final UAE T20I

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during their first T20I against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 26 September, 2022
After a narrow escape in the first match, the Bangladesh team wants to return to their best form and seal the series when they take on hosts United Arab Emirate (UAE) for the second and final Twenty20 international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The match which starts at 8:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time and will be live televised live by Gazi TV.

The Tigers need to put forth a better performance after they scraped through to win the first game against the UAE.

The hosts took the game to the last over, chasing Bangladesh’s score of 158-5.

After the UAE were reduced to 124-8 in the 17th over, the game looked to be tilting towards Bangladesh.

But debutant 16-year-old Aayan Khan along with No. 10 batter Junaid Siddique sprung a surprise, sharing a 24-run partnership which nearly took them to their maiden T20I win over Bangladesh.

Pacer Shoriful Islam only had 11 runs to defend in the final over. After making 25 off 17, Aayan was dismissed in the third ball of the final over.

In the very next ball, the UAE lost their final wicket when Junaid also departed and Bangladesh secured a seven-run win, which would do little to boost the confidence of a side that is struggling in the format.

Bangladesh’s batting in the match was poor to say the least. Other than Afif Hossain, who continued his good form to score a career-best 77 not out, none of the batters could play an innings of authority. The fielders missed catches and the pacers continued leaking runs.

After the series against the UAE ends, Bangladesh will fly to New Zealand for a tri-nation T20 series against the hosts and Pakistan.

Following the tri-nation, the team will go to Australia to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup.

