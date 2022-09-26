Miraz happy to win a ‘pressure’ game

In both those games, Bangladesh were in a position from where they could’ve pushed for a win. But the players couldn’t handle the pressure of the final overs, made costly errors and let the match slip away from their grasp.
On Sunday, Bangladeshi pacers, especially Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam, leaked runs in the death overs and put the team at risk of suffering their first ever defeat in T20Is against the UAE.
But Shoriful successfully defended just 11 runs in the final over to save Bangladesh from the ignominy.
Despite poor performances on multiple accounts, Miraz was glad the team managed to hold their nerves and ensure the victory.
“We needed to win a match. We did that yesterday (Sunday). The team showed signs of improvement. The coaches praised our performances. Afif (Hossain) batted really well. Sohan (Nurul Hasan) bhai did well. We needed to win a close match under pressure,” Miraz said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
“Previously, we lost a few matches after getting really close to winning them. Yesterday (Sunday), was a similar situation. But our bowlers bounced back really well. Everyone had that confidence. This will help us in the World Cup,” he added.
Bangladesh made a number of mistakes against the UAE. The top-order still looks shaky and star pacer Mustafizur Rahman is still searching for rhythm.
Mohammad Saifuddin and Yasir Ali, who returned to the team after recovering from injuries, are yet to return to their best. The team’s fielding is still inconsistent to say the least.
Miraz, however, thinks there were many positives in the first match and believes the team will put forth a much better performance in the second and final T20I of the series.
“We have come here to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. For that, we have trained here for two-three days and have played a game. We are trying to reduce the number of small mistakes. We will continue striving for that in the next match,” said the 24-year-old.
The all-rounder opened the innings in the first match against the UAE. This was the second time he opened the innings in a T20I, after doing it against Sri Lanka in this year’s Asia Cup.
Miraz said he is enjoying the challenge and wants to score some quick runs in the powerplay to help the team’s cause.
“The team management has given me a responsibility. I’m trying to do well in that position. My contribution in this position can be crucial. People are not expecting me to score a lot of runs as an opener. If I can play small but impact innings, the team will benefit from it. I’m preparing myself accordingly.”