Karthik, Shahbaz power Bangalore to win over Royals

Powerful knocks by Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Chasing 170 for victory, Bangalore were in trouble at 87-5 when Karthik (44 not out) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45) put on an attacking partnership of 67 to achieve the target with five balls to spare in Mumbai.

The effort trumped Jos Buttler's unbeaten 70 that steered Royals to 169-3 and two wickets by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who rattled the Bangalore batting before the Karthik-Ahmed blitz.