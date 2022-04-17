Karthik stars as Bangalore enter top four

Karthik, a wicketkeeper-batter, stood out as he put on an unbeaten stand of 97 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who hit 32, as Bangalore plundered 69 runs from the last four overs.
He made full use of a dropped catch on five to tear into the opposition attack in the final 18 balls and smashed Mustafizur Rahman for four fours and two sixes in a 28-run 18th over.
Bangalore lost their big guns including skipper Faf du Plessis for eight and Kohli run out on 12 before Maxwell unleashed his power to lay the foundation for the total.
Skipper Rishabh Pant attempted to hit back with his 17-ball 34 but became pace bowler Mohammed Siraj's second wicket as Virat Kohli leapt to take a stunning one-handed catch at cover.
Bangalore jumped to third in the 10-team table led by newcomers Gujarat Titans.
In the first match of the day, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 as they handed five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians their sixth straight loss this season.