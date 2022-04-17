Cricket

IPL

Karthik stars as Bangalore enter top four

AFP
Mumbai, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik hits a shot during the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on 16 April, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik hits a shot during the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on 16 April, 2022ANI

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 to set up a convincing 16-run for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The in-form Karthik steered Bangalore to 189 for five with his 34-ball knock after Glenn Maxwell's breezy 55 in the second match of the day in Mumbai.

Delhi, who are still searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, could only muster 173-7 despite a 38-ball 66 from David Warner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Karthik, a wicketkeeper-batter, stood out as he put on an unbeaten stand of 97 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who hit 32, as Bangalore plundered 69 runs from the last four overs.

He made full use of a dropped catch on five to tear into the opposition attack in the final 18 balls and smashed Mustafizur Rahman for four fours and two sixes in a 28-run 18th over.

default-image

Bangalore lost their big guns including skipper Faf du Plessis for eight and Kohli run out on 12 before Maxwell unleashed his power to lay the foundation for the total.

Advertisement

Skipper Rishabh Pant attempted to hit back with his 17-ball 34 but became pace bowler Mohammed Siraj's second wicket as Virat Kohli leapt to take a stunning one-handed catch at cover.

Bangalore jumped to third in the 10-team table led by newcomers Gujarat Titans.

In the first match of the day, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 as they handed five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians their sixth straight loss this season.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement