Karthik stars as Bangalore enter top four

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 to set up a convincing 16-run for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The in-form Karthik steered Bangalore to 189 for five with his 34-ball knock after Glenn Maxwell's breezy 55 in the second match of the day in Mumbai.

Delhi, who are still searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, could only muster 173-7 despite a 38-ball 66 from David Warner.