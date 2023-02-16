BPL 2023 final live updates
Sylhet reach 42-2 after powerplay
Shanto closes in on 50
Shanto and Mushfiq rotated the strike well to take eight runs off Narine's second over as Sylhet reached 67-2 after nine overs.
Mushfiq is on 15 off 14 balls while Shanto is six runs away from a well deserved half-century.
Imrul drops Shanto
Comilla captain drops a difficult catch against Shanto. The left-hander attempted a cross batted shot and made good connection. The ball came straight to Imrul at mid-wicket. Imrul got his hand to but couldn't hold on.
Shanto rubbed salt on the wound by hitting a four in the following over.
After eight overs, Sylhet are 59-2.
Moeen concedes six runs
Comilla used their fifth bowler of the innings in just seven overs, bringing in off-spinner Moeen Ali.
Moeen keeps things reasonably tight, conceding just six runs. He hit Shanoto on the pads in the final ball and appealed for an LBW, which the umpire turned down.
Comilla choose not to review.
Sylhet reach 42-2 after powerplay
Mustafizur Rahman bowled the final over of the powerplay and conceded just two runs.
Sylhet ended the powerplay on 42-2, mainly thanks to Shanto, who is batting on 32 off 24 balls.
Narine concedes six in first over
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine joined the attack in the fifth over, conceded just six runs and nearly claimed a wicket.
Shanto, after hitting Narine for a four, tried a sweep shot but top-edged the ball. Mustafizur nearly pulled off a difficult catch but the ball evaded his grasp.
Mushfiq joins Shanto
The experienced Mushfqur Rahim joined Shanto in the middle. But even he can't get a hold of Tanvir.
Tanvir started the over with a wide and then conceded a four from a misfield. He conceded just three from the remaining five balls.
After four overs, the score is 34-2.
Mashrafe gone for one
Mashrafe's promotion in the batting order didn't work out as the the skipper lost his wicket to Russel in the final ball of the third over.
Mashrafe tried to hit Russel over the in-field but didn't get the requisite connection and ended up giving an easy catch to his Comilla counterpart Imrul Kayes.
The score is 26-2 after three overs.
Mashrafe comes in at no.3
Mashrafe again promoted himself in the batting order for the third consecutive match, this time coming in as the one-down batter.
But he doesn't try to take on Tanvir. Sylhet take just three runs from the second over. The score is 20-1 after two overs.
Tanvir shushes Sylhet
Comilla fight back in the second over, with left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam rattling the off stump of Towhid Hridoy.
Hridoy's excellent tournament ends with a duck.
1st over goes for 17
Najmul Hossain Shanto starts the final on a bright note, hitting two fours in the opening over off Andre Russell.
Russell was fuming at the end of the over not at Shanto, but at his own fielder who cost him four runs in overthrows in the final ball.
Poor start for Comilla.
Squads
Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Imrul Kayes(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Moeen Ali, Jaker Ali(w), Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam
Sylhet Strikers: Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Ryan Burl, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Thisara Perera, George Linde, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Luke Wood, Rubel Hossain
Toss
Comilla won the toss and asked Sylhet to bat first.
The Final
After almost two-month journey, the final of the Bangladeshi Premier League 2023 is finally here.
Seven teams started this tournament, but now only two remain standing- Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians.
Will Comilla defend their BPL title and bring home their fourth title or will the first-timers Sylhet win the ultimate glory.