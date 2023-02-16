Comilla to bowl first against Sylhet in BPL final

On the other hand, this is the first time a franchise from Sylhet has managed to make it this far in BPL.

This is the Striker’s maiden appearance in the BPL and they have the golden opportunity of going all the way.

This is also Sylhet captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s 100th match as captain in BPL. Mashrafe has already won four titles as skipper in the last eight editions of BPL, two for Dhaka Gladiators, one each for Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians.

The pacer now has a chance to take his tally to five.