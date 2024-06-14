Mustafizur was incredible, Rishad turned the tide: Tamim

Bangladesh pace man Mustafizur Rahman got four wickets so far in the T20 World Cup at an expense of only 47 runs bowling 12 overs in total. He didn’t give more than 20 runs in any of these matches. He gave 18 runs against South Africa, the highest in the tournament so far for him.

The Netherlands batters only could score only 12 runs against the cutter master yesterday, Thursday. Former Bangladesh skipper was in all praise to Mustafizur.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo following the Bangladesh-Netherlands match, “I think the way Mustafiz is bowling at the moment is unbelievable. He has always been the bowler who has done the hard overs. He has been given the hard overs and he has been doing very well. This wicket suits Bangladesh quite well. It’s almost like playing at home.”

Bangladesh leggy Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets in the 15th over to turn the tides in favour of Bangladesh. Tamim feels that was the turning point of the match.