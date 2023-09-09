Bangladesh bowl first as Nasum comes in for Afif

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in their must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
Bangladesh made one change to their XI, bringing in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for his first match in the tournament in place of Afif Hossain.
The Tigers lost their opening match in the Super 4 by seven wickets in Lahore against Pakistan.
If they lose against Sri Lanka today their chances to play in the final of the Asia Cup will be all but over.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are on a 12-match winning streak in ODIs and are one win away from becoming the holders of the second longest winning streak in ODI history.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana